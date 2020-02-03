Town to host meeting about possible cultural arts center

The town of Flower Mound will host a special public input meeting this month to discuss the need for cultural arts facilities in Flower Mound.

Over the last several months, consulting group Webb Management Services has been conducting a feasibility study to explore the need for a cultural arts center in and for the community, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. During the public meeting, consultants will review their planning process, share ideas and themes that have emerged from their research and invite questions and comments from residents.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. It will be broadcast on FMTV and streamed live on the town’s website at www.flower-mound.com/fmtv.