Flower Mound, Highland Village among state’s safest places to live

(Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound)

Flower Mound and Highland Village have been ranked highly again in a new study of public safety.

Flower Mound was ranked the No. 10 “Safest Place to Live in Texas” by Elite Personal Finance, an online tool for financial advice. It’s the No. 2 safest place in Texas with a population between 30,000 and 100,000 residents, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Highland Village was ranked No. 12 overall.

To compile the results, researchers ranked cities based on recent FBI crime statistics. To view the full report, click here.

