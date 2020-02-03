Burgess gets Trump’s endorsement

President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, in his re-election bid.

Trump tweeted last week that Burgess is “Strong on Crime and the Border,” he supports the Second Amendment and the Military, and he has the president’s “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Burgess, a Republican, was first elected in 2003 and is seeking his 10th consecutive term in Texas’ 26th district, which covers nearly all of Denton County and part of northern Tarrant County.

Congressman @MichaelCBurgess has done a Great job representing the people of Texas. He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Mike is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Burgess is being challenged in the March 3 primary election by Republicans Michael Armstrong, Jason Mrochek and Jack Wyman, according to candidate information from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Three Democrats have also filed to run for Burgess’ seat: Neil Durrance, Carol Iannuzzi and Mat Pruneda. The winners of the Republican and Democratic nominations will face off in the November General Election.