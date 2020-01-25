Pastor’s Place: Redeeming the New Year

The New Year brings a new way of using our time via resolutions. We think of how to use our time more wisely for example, less TV and more exercise. The Bible also teaches us to think about our use of time. Ephesians 5:15-16 says, “Look carefully how you walk…redeeming the time!”

Making resolutions for time redeeming activities ought to top our list for 2020, but just what are those activities? They are doing the Lord’s will, which is summarized for us in the Ten Commandments.

Yet when we search our hearts we find that we have not always been wise walkers. We stumble in our sins. Is there any hope for us who stumble in our walk? Yes, and that hope is found in the wisest walker ever, Jesus Christ. He followed God’s will for his life perfectly in the place of his people. Even when death was looming and he knew it Jesus prayed that his suffering might not happen and yet, “not my will, but yours be done,” he said.

Jesus was the wisest walker who sought God’s will above his own and redeemed every moment of time even to the point of death on a cross. Why would Jesus spend a lifetime of perfectly wise walking just to be crucified? He did so for love. Ephesians 5:2, “And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us.”

We are called to love Christ and imitate his wise walking. Next time you say, “What will we do to pass the time?” Know that time is a treasured commodity. Grab ahold of it! Make the best use of it! Redeem it! The foolish eulogize missed time, but the wise see the moments coming and use them to their advantage. Friend, see the moments of 2020 coming and use them wisely.