Funeral to be held Friday for Lewisville fire chief

The funeral for the leader of the Lewisville Fire Department will be held Friday afternoon.

Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle died Monday after a long fight with cancer. He was 63 years old.

The public is welcome to attend the funeral or graveside ceremony, according to a news release from the city. Due to limited parking at both locations, carpooling is strongly encouraged. The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Lewisville, 1251 Valley Ridge Blvd. Attendees are asked to use the Valley Ridge entrances for service parking. Entrances off McGee Lane will be restricted to Fire Department Apparatus.

The funeral procession is estimated to leave First Baptist Church of Lewisville between 4 – 5 p.m. and will include more than 80 fire department vehicles plus police and other vehicles. The public is welcome to be part of the procession. When entering the parking lot at the church, tell the attendant if you plan to participate in the procession.

A flyover of multiple helicopters will start the procession.

There will be traffic impacts on southbound McGee Lane and southbound Valley Parkway, as well as streets intersecting those two roads. Valley Parkway between Main and Civic Circle will be closed in both directions when the procession passes Central Fire Station. As the procession heads to the final resting place for Chief Tittle, additional street closures will occur.

Drivers should plan accordingly and consider alternate routes. People are welcome to wait along the procession route (not in the traffic lanes) to watch the procession and to pay tribute to Chief Tittle and his family.

The procession will leave First Baptist Church of Lewisville and make its way south to Central Fire Station for a brief stop and Honor Salute. The procession then will follow the route below (McGee Lane to Valley Parkway to FM 3040 to Edmonds to SH 121 to Freeport Parkway). After passing Fire Station 3 the procession will continue to Rolling Oaks Memorial Center. Parking for the graveside service will be at Wagon Wheel Park, 345 Freeport Parkway in Coppell.

A scholarship in Chief Tittle’s name has been set up through the Denton County Fire Chief’s Association. Donations will be accepted at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway. All checks should be made out to DCFCA-Tim Tittle. At this time, there is not a means to donate electronically.

Obituary

Tittle dedicated more than 42 years in service to the people of Denton County and of Lewisville, where he was born and raised. He was inspired to enter the fire services while still in high school, watching out classroom windows as the city built its new fire station across the street.

A 1974 graduate of Lewisville High School, Tim played basketball and was captain of the varsity baseball team. His classmates included five other future Lewisville firefighters, a future Lewisville police chief, and a future Lewisville mayor. In later years, he was elected to the Lewisville High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments as a student and as an adult.

Tim joined Lewisville Fire Department in 1977. He later became one of the city’s first paramedics and continued working his way through the ranks, serving in nearly every position in the department. He achieved his lifelong dream in 2011 when he was named Lewisville’s fire chief.

Tim and Lisa Tittle were married for more than 20 years and raised two sons, young men Tim called his greatest accomplishments in life. While the family moved to Highland Village in 1988, he said Lewisville always remained dear to his heart both personally and professionally.

Tim faithfully served his hometown community for more than four decades, always placing the needs of others above his own. His service made Lewisville a safer place, and his dedication and integrity made Lewisville a better place.