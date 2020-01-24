FM 2499 bridge demolition to begin Friday night

Demolition will begin this weekend of the northbound FM 2499 bridge from Hwy 121 as the DFW Connector project work continues.

This project was originally scheduled for last weekend, but the work was postponed one week because of rain.

From 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, NorthGate Constructors will begin the demolition project, which will allow crews to further advance work in the area, according to a news release from NorthGate. To get to FM 2499 from Hwy 121, drivers will have to take the frontage road to Grapevine Mills Boulevard, turn left and take that to FM 2499.

The following closures are needed to safely conduct the work:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 at Bass Pro Drive. Detour to the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road.

Full closure of southbound Hwy 121. Detour to the southbound Hwy 121 frontage road, then Stars & Stripes Way.

Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Detour to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Road.

Drivers should plan accordingly during this work and add extra time to their commute, according to NorthGate. Visit dfwconnector.com to stay up-to-date on all major upcoming operations along the project.

The $371 million I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange project is supposed to increase capacity and connectivity between I-635, Hwy 121, Hwy 26 and FM 2499. The improvements were included in the original $1.6 billion DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at that time to deliver the entire scope. These improvements are now funded as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which aims at improving congested corridors across the state.