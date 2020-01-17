Foodie Friday: Sip|Stir Coffee House

If you’re a coffee or tea enthusiast, you’ll fit right in at Sip|Stir Coffee House in Highland Village. Owner, Dipen Soni, is a self-proclaimed coffee and tea-lover which is why he and his wife decided to open their first coffee house in Dallas, and then another here in Highland Village in 2018.

The concept behind it is simple: Coffee has the power the connect people. Sitting down in a coffee shop over a cup of coffee or tea is the perfect opportunity to sit down and catch up with someone. And Dipen and his wife are passionate about the culture of coffee, community, and the contentment it brings.

At Sip|Stir, you’ll find 20 custom tea blends, including Dipen’s favorite – the Herbal Tea-Tox. Another of their best-sellers is their Pink Champagne Tea which just might be one of the most beautiful teas we’ve ever seen. Their selection is always changing, but always offers a wonderful assortment of options whether you like something more traditional, more floral, or more fruity.

But since they are a coffee house, let’s talk about their coffee options! They have iced coffees, espressos, frozen coffees, lattes, and traditional coffee. Two of their signature and most popular coffees are their Lavender Vanilla Coffee and their Creme Brulee Coffee.

If you’re not a coffee or a tea drinker, Sip|Stir also makes a delicious Hot Chocolate and smoothies. You can also make any of their drinks or smoothies vegan, or adjust them to fit whatever your dietary needs or restrictions are.

While Dipen is in charge of making sure all of the coffees and teas are on point, his wife is a master when it comes to their food. And we have to tell you, this coffee shop serves up some amazing food options like their Apple Peanut Butter Toast, Avocado Toast with a homemade cilantro pesto, and their Caprese Panini. You’ll also find some delicious pastries in their case, including a crescent roll that’s about as big as your face.

Sip|Stir is the perfect spot to head if you need a quiet space to work on homework or a project for work, if you’re looking for a place to catch up with friends, or if you’re just looking for a place to grab your morning coffee to-go.

Go check out Sip|Stir this weekend and warm up with a delicious cup of coffee!

*Sip|Stir Coffee House is located at 2570 Justin Road #140, Highland Village, TX 75077.