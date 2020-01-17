Corinth police catch vehicle burglary suspect

Corinth police caught a vehicle burglary suspect Thursday after several recent crimes in the area.

Police were called to a burglary in progress in the 3500 block of Corinth Parkway, where employees of a local business said several vehicles had been broken into over the past several days, according to a social media post by the Corinth Police Department.

During the investigation, officers located the suspect running in a nearby subdivision and apprehended him. Due to the suspect’s age, no personal information will be released.