Highland Village resident robbed by armed suspects

Highland Village police are seeking more information about a group of armed robbery suspects who allegedly targeted a Highland Village resident on Sunday afternoon.

The aggravated robbery reportedly happened between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kennedy Avenue, in The District of Highland Village apartment complex, according to a news release from the Highland Village Police Department.

The suspects are described as four thin black men in their late teens or early 20s. Their faces were covered and they were wearing green and black camouflage clothing, according to police. At least one of them was armed with a shotgun. They drove away in a four-door gray Chevrolet Cruze with a loud muffler or no muffler. One of its rear hubcaps was broken, and the car had dark window tinting, except for a portion of one of the back windows.

Police believe the robbery was not a random offense.

If you have any information about the suspects or the vehicle, contact the HVPD Tip Line at 972-317-8477 or the department’s main number at 972-317-6551.