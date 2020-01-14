Flower Mound Senior Center to host Elite Chef competition

The Fifth Annual Elite Chief Competition will be held later this month at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

The event will include a night of food, music and fun benefiting SIM Auxiliary — a nonprofit that supports the local senior community — and Flower Mound Seniors in Motion, presented by Avanti Senior Living. Local professional chefs will compete by demonstrating and preparing their best dishes, and audience members will vote on their favorite dish. The winner will capture the Elite Chef 2020 trophy.

Tickets are $20 and get you appetizers, tasting dishes and beverages and may be purchased at the senior center, 2701 West Windsor Drive. The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 30. For more information, call 972-874-6100.