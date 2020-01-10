Northlake Notes — January 2020

2020 is here! From all our town leadership and staff, we all wish everyone a wonderful start to a new year and a new decade.

Fifty years ago the census in Northlake recorded only 20 residents. We anticipate this year’s census to record more than 5,000. As we grow, we are looking forward to welcoming new participants in our councils and government as well as staff this year and hope that if you have the desire to do so, you will join us to lead Northlake forward.

Now that we have reached 5,000 residents it is time for us to consider the coming of age transition from a town to a city. Under TX law, at this population level we can declare home rule and with it gain greater autonomy to define our government and fine-tune our ordinances to meet our resident’s needs. We will be discussing this topic this year at council to see when this transition will be in our town’s best interest and welcome your input.

One of the best parts of being mayor is getting to work with the great people in our town government. I can’t mention all of the wonderful people we have by name, however I would like to say Northlake is blessed with dedicated public servants and my thanks goes to each and every one.

Right before Christmas, I enjoyed an invitation to our police department’s annual Christmas party where I got to meet the families of our officers. During this event, the department nominated two individuals for Officer of the Year and Supervisor of the Year, Officer Lisa Perea and Sgt. Dwight Thornton respectively. On behalf of our town I offered a few words of thanks for the dedication of our police department and the perseverance of excellence they strive for. Congratulations to these two public servants.

My goal for this year was to focus on our staff and internal processes, ensure a good leadership transition and increase transparency and communication. We’ve gotten a good start but have much to do in the New Year. Next year one of our goals is to partner with other jurisdictions to advance the regional projects that will enable our town to thrive.

Our EDC and CDC were recently briefed on new business activity in the town. At Northlake Commons, council approved the rest of the development plan, which includes a dozen new businesses already committed even before construction begins. We are anticipating three restaurants, a pharmacy, a bank and a half dozen medical and service businesses just to start and more to fill out the full design plan.

In December, council approved a new Best Western at the far southern tip of the town on Raceway Drive, complementing the full range of hotels we have available now or under construction. In addition, we are excited that council passed the management agreement with the new Cambria Hotel operator to manage our new town-owned 8,000 sq. ft. conference center. The Cambria Hotel and the conference center will be built directly behind the 7-11 on Texas 114 and will have full service meal service and shuttles to all of our other hotels on Raceway Drive. This conference center is financed by the restricted use hotel occupancy tax paid by visitors to our town. The conference center will be available to the public for rent for meetings, weddings, or other events as well as to the town for civic events.