Eads: Let’s all be counted in Census 2020

Recently, we met with 21 community representatives as well as those from businesses and faith-based organizations to talk about the 2020 Census.

Several of our Denton County communities have created or soon will set up Complete Count Committees (CCC) to ensure everyone is counted. Denton, Frisco and Lewisville (www.cityoflewisville.com/about-us/community-profile/2020-census) CCCs are up and running.

Each of these committees will work with local organizations to provide information that will help residents understand that participating with the census count is safe, easy and important.

Why is it so important? An estimated $675 billion in federal funds is being distributed to states, counties and communities annually based on population and households. For each 1 percent of individuals not counted, the state could lose an estimated $300 million every year in federal funding. For Denton County, that same under-counted 1 percent equates to $10.2 million in federal funding losses per year or an estimated $102 million for the next decade.

Those federal funds provide resources for our communities, county and state to help all of us with everything from housing and education to our ever-expanding transportation needs as well as disaster relief, health care and more.

Census statistics also help us plan ahead to accommodate not only what is currently needed but also what will be needed over the next decade. The census counts also determine how many representatives each state has in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

As one of the fastest growing counties in the state and nation, you can see why we are working across the board to help everyone participate in this year’s census count.

National Census Day is April 1, 2020, when every home will have received an invitation to participate.

This year, the U.S. Census Bureau is rolling out new technology to make it much easier to respond. Individuals can choose to fill out the questionnaire online, by phone or by mail. With multiple languages available, anyone can receive the assistance they need to complete the census.

The 2020 Census information also will only have a few questions for each member of the household and can be completed within minutes.

Another bonus to the 2020 Census is the opportunity for someone to make additional income. The U.S. Census Bureau will hire an estimated 500,000 census takers across the country to work with individuals to complete the census questionnaire. Retirees, students and those looking for temporary work can apply. These positions pay an estimated $20.50 to $22.50 per hour in Denton County. Find out more information or how to apply here: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.

Stay tuned for more details about the Census 2020 count and what Denton County is doing to ensure everyone is counted.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820.