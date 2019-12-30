Double Oak adds outdoor warning siren

A new outdoor warning siren was installed on Monday at the Double Oak Fire Station, 1110 Cross Timbers Drive.

The siren is part of an interlocal agreement between Double Oak and the Town of Flower Mound whereby Double Oak purchased the siren–thanks to a $5,000 grant from CoServ- and it will be operated by the Flower Mound Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division.

The siren’s location will benefit residents in both communities, according to Flower Mound Emergency Manager Brandon Barth.

Additionally, Flower Mound is installing two more sirens in the coming months, with one of the sirens being located on Shiloh Road north of FM 1171, where it will serve residents of both Flower Mound and Double Oak.

For more information on the outdoor warning sirens, visit www.flower-mound.com/outdoorsirens.