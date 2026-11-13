High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 65, Frisco Panther Creek 17
Argyle got off to a strong start in its bi-district playoff matchup against Frisco Panther Creek on Friday night, as Logan Rexroat led the Eagles to a 65-17 victory.
Grant Gossett opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rexroat, and the Eagles added a safety with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter to take a 9-0 lead.
Rexroat then scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 16-0 before Panther Creek answered with a field goal, cutting Argyle’s lead to 16-3 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Rexroat scored on a 16-yard run, but a Panther Creek touchdown made it 24-10.
Rexroat added touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards, and Hayes Hackney connected with Julian Caldwell on a 28-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 44-10 halftime lead.
Panther Creek scored again in the third quarter, but Rexroat answered with a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 51-17 heading into the fourth.
Rexroat added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Max Pomeroy scored on a 1-yard run to seal the victory.
Rexroat finished with 189 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Argyle (10-1, 6-0) will face Abilene Wylie in the area round at a date and time to be determined.
Lewisville 34, Prosper 24
The Lewisville Fighting Farmers advanced to the area round of the playoffs Friday night with a 34-24 victory over Prosper.
Declan Hamm opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal to give Lewisville a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Prosper took a 6-3 lead in the second quarter before Derrick Martin scored on a 15-yard run to put Lewisville back in front, 9-6.
Laykon Brassfield then scored on a 1-yard run to give the Farmers a 17-6 halftime lead.
The Eagles kicked a field goal early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-9, but Lewisville responded with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brassfield to Deuce Mathis to extend its lead to 24-9.
In the fourth quarter, Hamm drilled a 47-yard field goal to make it 27-9, but Prosper answered with a touchdown to cut Lewisville’s lead to 27-17 with 6:26 remaining.
The Farmers responded with a 13-yard touchdown run by Aiden Evans to make it 34-17. Prosper scored again to pull within 10 points with just under three minutes remaining, but Lewisville held on for the victory.
Lewisville (11-0, 7-0) will face Coppell in the area round at a date and time to be determined.
Guyer 45, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Guyer jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Friday night, defeating Prosper Rock Hill 45-14 to claim a bi-district playoff victory.
Kash Villegas opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
Carter Morgan followed with a 23-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Morgan added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend Guyer’s lead to 21-0 before Rock Hill got on the scoreboard.
Morgan then scored on a 10-yard run to give the Wildcats a 28-7 halftime lead.
Andrew Johnson kicked a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend Guyer’s lead to 31-7.
In the fourth quarter, Morgan connected with Elijah Campos on a 7-yard touchdown pass before adding a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 45-7.
Rock Hill scored a late touchdown to account for the final margin.
Morgan finished with 365 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
Guyer (9-2, 6-1) will face Lake Highlands in the area round at a date and time to be determined.
Arlington Martin 45, Byron Nelson 17
Byron Nelson’s season came to an end Friday night with a 45-17 loss to Arlington Martin in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Bobcats finished the season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in district play.
Check back for updates.