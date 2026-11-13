High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 65, Frisco Panther Creek 17

Argyle got off to a strong start in its bi-district playoff matchup against Frisco Panther Creek on Friday night, as Logan Rexroat led the Eagles to a 65-17 victory.

Grant Gossett opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rexroat, and the Eagles added a safety with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter to take a 9-0 lead.

Rexroat then scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 16-0 before Panther Creek answered with a field goal, cutting Argyle’s lead to 16-3 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Rexroat scored on a 16-yard run, but a Panther Creek touchdown made it 24-10.

Rexroat added touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards, and Hayes Hackney connected with Julian Caldwell on a 28-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 44-10 halftime lead.

Panther Creek scored again in the third quarter, but Rexroat answered with a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 51-17 heading into the fourth.

Rexroat added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Max Pomeroy scored on a 1-yard run to seal the victory.

Rexroat finished with 189 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Argyle (10-1, 6-0) will face Abilene Wylie in the area round at a date and time to be determined.

Lewisville 34, Prosper 24

The Lewisville Fighting Farmers advanced to the area round of the playoffs Friday night with a 34-24 victory over Prosper.

Declan Hamm opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal to give Lewisville a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

Prosper took a 6-3 lead in the second quarter before Derrick Martin scored on a 15-yard run to put Lewisville back in front, 9-6.

Laykon Brassfield then scored on a 1-yard run to give the Farmers a 17-6 halftime lead.

The Eagles kicked a field goal early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-9, but Lewisville responded with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brassfield to Deuce Mathis to extend its lead to 24-9.

In the fourth quarter, Hamm drilled a 47-yard field goal to make it 27-9, but Prosper answered with a touchdown to cut Lewisville’s lead to 27-17 with 6:26 remaining.

The Farmers responded with a 13-yard touchdown run by Aiden Evans to make it 34-17. Prosper scored again to pull within 10 points with just under three minutes remaining, but Lewisville held on for the victory.

Lewisville (11-0, 7-0) will face Coppell in the area round at a date and time to be determined.

Guyer 45, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Guyer jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Friday night, defeating Prosper Rock Hill 45-14 to claim a bi-district playoff victory.

Kash Villegas opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Carter Morgan followed with a 23-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Morgan added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend Guyer’s lead to 21-0 before Rock Hill got on the scoreboard.

Morgan then scored on a 10-yard run to give the Wildcats a 28-7 halftime lead.

Andrew Johnson kicked a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend Guyer’s lead to 31-7.

In the fourth quarter, Morgan connected with Elijah Campos on a 7-yard touchdown pass before adding a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 45-7.

Rock Hill scored a late touchdown to account for the final margin.

Morgan finished with 365 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

Guyer (9-2, 6-1) will face Lake Highlands in the area round at a date and time to be determined.

Arlington Martin 45, Byron Nelson 17

Byron Nelson’s season came to an end Friday night with a 45-17 loss to Arlington Martin in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Bobcats finished the season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in district play.

Check back for updates.