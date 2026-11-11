Traveling veterans memorial coming to Denton in December

A traveling memorial honoring thousands of American service members who died in wars and terrorist attacks will be on display at Golden Triangle Mall in Denton from Dec. 11-13.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Voices of Valor HD Tribute, along with the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame’s Pearl Harbor and Cost of Freedom memorial walls, will be open to the public throughout the three-day event.

The exhibit, presented by the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame and America’s Freedom Tribute, will feature more than 150 panels honoring fallen service members from World War I through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Among the displays will be a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, honoring more than 58,000 Americans who died during the Vietnam War, and the Global War on Terror Wall, recognizing those killed in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Sept. 11 memorial includes the names of those killed at the World Trade Center, along with a panel dedicated to emergency responders.

Other displays will commemorate service members who died during World War II, the Korean War, Desert Storm and operations in Somalia. A Pearl Harbor memorial will mark the 85th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

The traveling tribute stands 6 feet tall and stretches 170 feet, offering visitors an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of American military personnel while educating younger generations about the nation’s military history.

“Remembering and respecting our veterans for the selfless sacrifices they have made is one of our greatest responsibilities as citizens of this state and nation,” said Gary Steele, president of the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom,” Steele said. “The American Veterans Traveling Tribute offers the people, alongside veterans, the chance to pay their respects to our nation’s fallen warriors and gain a deeper appreciation for all those who have answered the call to service.”

The exhibit will be displayed at Golden Triangle Mall, 2200 S. Interstate 35E, during the following hours:

Friday, Dec. 11: 1 to 8 p.m.

1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Admission is free.

Organizers are seeking volunteers, donations and community participation to support the event.

For more information, visit avtt.org or americasfreedomtribute.org. The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame can also be contacted at [email protected].