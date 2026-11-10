Diane Letha Ottinger, 79, of Flower Mound, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 31, 2026.

She was the beloved wife of Daniel Ottinger for 57 years, a devoted mother to Jeffrey Ottinger and Linda (Ottinger) Gerst, a loving grandmother to her son’s children, Kalena and Daniel Ottinger, and a loving sister to Joan Waclawski.

Diane was known for her kindness, quiet strength, and warmth. She found joy in preparing wonderful meals for her family, enjoyed family gatherings, reading, traveling and especially enjoyed the many dogs that shared our family’s home over the years. During her children’s school years, she volunteered for many duties, including serving as a PTA president. Over nearly six decades of marriage, she helped build a home filled with love, patience, and steady care for her husband and children.

She is survived by her husband Daniel; their children, Jeffrey and Linda; grandchildren Kalena and Daniel; and her sister Joan Waclawski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Shoaf and her grandmother Josephine Korzun.