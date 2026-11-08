Lewisville drone program delivers results from above

The Lewisville Police Department’s Drone First Responder program continues to take public safety to new heights.

A Lewisville police drone tracked a fleeing suspect to an apartment balcony and guided officers to his hiding place during an October pursuit, one of nearly 1,800 flights the department’s Drone First Responder Program completed this year.

The department said the program has been a big help locating suspects, assessing incidents and coordinating responses using a bird’s-eye view of the scene.

The program logged 1,789 flights from Jan. 1 through Nov. 3, averaging about six flights per day, according to the department. It has 19 drones and 15 trained operators to support officers across the city.

Police highlighted the Oct. 20 pursuit as an example of how drones provide real-time information to officers on the ground.

An officer encountered a person believed to be wanted behind a motel, and another officer was dispatched to assist. A drone identified as DFR 2 launched and reached the scene in less than a minute, police said.

When the person fled on foot, the drone tracked him into a nearby apartment complex. Police said he tried to hide on a balcony and change his appearance.

The drone guided responding officers to his location, where he was apprehended.

Flight activity increased through the spring, peaked during the summer and remained steady through October, according to police.