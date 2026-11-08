Trade home maintenance for easy living at Watermere Flower Mound

Watermere Flower Mound’s 24 brand-new independent living villas are now available for lease, and interest has been strong. Just four remain for residents ready to trade home upkeep for more time doing what they enjoy.

The villas range from 1,265 to 1,818 square feet, offering the space of a traditional home without the yard work, repairs or endless to-do lists. Each includes a private garage and a gated yard, a welcome feature for gardeners, pet owners and anyone who likes a morning coffee outdoors.

Inside, an open-concept layout connects the kitchen and living areas, so hosting family and friends feels natural. The kitchen centers on a large island with bar seating, pendant lighting and an undermount sink. White shaker-style cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting and a tile backsplash pair with stainless steel appliances, including a French-door refrigerator, built-in wall oven, smooth-top cooktop and microwave. A pantry with built-in shelving adds storage. Wood-look plank flooring runs throughout, recessed lighting and oversized windows keep rooms bright, and French doors open to a private patio.

Villa residents also enjoy everything that makes Watermere Flower Mound a true community. Maintenance-free living takes chores off the list, and chef-prepared, restaurant-style dining is there whenever cooking can wait. A full calendar of social events, outings, and fitness and wellness programs keeps days as busy or relaxed as residents choose, while resort-style amenities include an indoor pool.

“People often move here for the villa and end up staying for the community,” said Josh Ireland, executive director of Watermere Flower Mound. “You get the privacy of your own home, but you’re a short walk from a meal with friends, a fitness class or whatever’s on the calendar that week. That balance is what makes Watermere Flower Mound special.”

With only five villas left to lease, interested seniors and their families are encouraged to schedule a tour soon. Call 817-809-6978 or visit WatermereFlowerMound.com. The community is located at 2651 Whyburn Dr., Flower Mound, TX 75028.

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