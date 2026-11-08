Highland Village City Update – November 2026

This is one of the times of year I look forward to most – a season filled with gratitude and giving. It’s a time when people come together, open their hearts and homes, share meals, create memories and extend kindness to those around them. The generosity, warmth, and sense of togetherness that fill this season are what make Thanksgiving such a meaningful and special holiday to me.

Maintaining and improving our streets is an important part of keeping Highland Village a safe and welcoming community. Through our Street Maintenance Program, City staff evaluated 126 asphalt streets using a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to determine their condition and identify those most in need of repair. Several streets were found to be in failing condition, making improvements a priority. In December 2021, the City authorized the issuance of $3.6 million in bonds to fund street improvements. The work was divided into three phases, with Phases 1 and 2 now complete. Phase 3 includes Meadowbrook Drive, Oak Street, Redwood Drive, Cedar Drive, Ferndale Drive, Merriman Drive (from the median to Sellmeyer Lane), and Gayle Lane. This final phase is moving toward construction, with work expected to begin this month and continue through July 2027. These improvements represent another important investment in our community’s infrastructure, helping ensure our streets remain safe and reliable for years to come.

Another significant improvement on the horizon is the reconstruction of Highland Shores Boulevard, from Briarhill Boulevard to Twin Coves. This project will replace the existing concrete pavement with new pavement while also improving drainage, pedestrian and traffic safety, and traffic calming along this well-traveled roadway. To help fund important street improvements throughout our community, City Council approved issuing $7.4 million in Certificates of Obligation in 2025. Of that amount, $5,515,000 is designated for the Highland Shores Boulevard Reconstruction Project, which also benefits from a 50% funding match from Denton County. This partnership lets us make a significant infrastructure investment while sharing the cost with the County. Even better, the Certificates of Obligation coincide with expiring debt, so this investment will have no impact on the City’s ad valorem tax rate. It is an important opportunity to address infrastructure needs while remaining mindful of our responsibility to taxpayers. The City contracted with SPI Engineering to design the project, and bids are scheduled to open on Nov. 12. Construction is anticipated to begin in late fall 2026 and take approximately two years to complete. We recognize that a project of this size may cause temporary inconveniences, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as work progresses. These improvements are an investment in the safety, accessibility, and long-term quality of our roadways, helping ensure Highland Village continues to be a wonderful place to call home.

You will want to mark your calendar for our holiday events. Our Village Glows is scheduled for Nov. 21 and will take place at The Shops at Highland Village. Organized by the Highland Village Women’s Club, the City of Highland Village, and The Shops at Highland Village, this holiday tradition features the lighting of a 35-foot Christmas tree and a light show. The celebration also includes activities for the entire family, including musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating, ornament making, and Santa’s arrival. The Highland Village Public Safety Toy and Food Drive also kicks off at this event. Your donation of a new toy or food item benefits families in our local area.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, come to Doubletree Ranch Park for Christmas at the Ranch. Bring the whole family for Santa’s workshop for children, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, snow hills, and much more. You will want to visit Doubletree Ranch Park throughout the holiday season, as it becomes a winter wonderland with Christmas lights and various lawn ornaments. It is also a great place to snap that holiday photo for your family Christmas card.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants, and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift-giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. As a reminder, Republic Services will not run trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day so Thursday’s route will move to Friday and Friday’s route will move to Saturday.

There is always something happening in Highland Village, and I encourage you to stay informed about the projects, programs, and people making a difference in our community. One of the best ways to do that is by subscribing to The Villager newsletter and the City Manager’s Report. The Villager is delivered monthly and the City Manager’s Report is delivered every two weeks. These publications share the latest City news, upcoming events, department projects, and employee accomplishments. Visit www.highlandvillage.org/CMReport to sign up and have these publications delivered directly to your inbox. It’s a great way to see your tax dollars at work, learn more about the progress we’re making, and stay connected to what’s happening in our City. Together, we continue to make Highland Village a wonderful place to live, work, and call home.

This Thanksgiving season, I want to thank you for your trust in me as your mayor and for your joyfully generous spirit. I wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving!