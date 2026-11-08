Eads: A month of gratitude

While early voting is underway at the time of writing this column, by the time it is published, we will have had the opportunity to make our voices heard through the democratic process. Whatever the outcome, the peaceful exercise of self-government is worthy of our gratitude. The voting process reminds us that citizenship is not a spectator’s role. We are asked to participate, to listen and, after the votes are counted, to remember that we are still friends and neighbors. We may not always agree, but we remain residents with a shared stake in the future of our country and our county.

Veterans Day, on the 11th of this month, offers another opportunity for gratitude as we honor our veterans by saying what can never be said often enough: Thank you. The freedoms we cherish were defended by men and women who left home, endured hardship and placed duty above self. Their families served and sacrificed alongside them. To each of the more than 40,000 veterans in Denton County and to every family member who carried the burden of service, know your community remembers, honors and appreciates you.

As Thanksgiving nears, my heart is full of gratitude: for the red, white, and blue and the promise it represents; for the Lone Star State and its unwavering strength; and for our county as it continues to evolve and attract newcomers who also choose to call it home.

Thanksgiving is a special time for many Denton County families. Around dining room tables, families gather for the time-honored tradition of a turkey meal with favored side dishes. We remember loved ones not at the table, welcome neighbors, host Friendsgivings, and count the many blessings bestowed upon us.

This year, as our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are thankful for the blessing of calling this country, our great state of Texas, and our thriving county home.

To be an American is to know the freedoms we cherish are extraordinary, and each generation has a part in preserving this heritage. For 250 years, Americans have answered the call to fight for our freedoms with courage in times of war, determination in times of hardship, and hope in times of uncertainty. Though our story may not be perfect, it is a story of continuing to strive toward the ideals of liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness for all.

Texas is known for its independence, starting in 1836 after the Battle of San Jacinto. In the years since, our state has continued to stand strong as one that helps neighbors in times of catastrophe, creates opportunities for success, and celebrates its strength to stand both alone and beside one another through triumphs and tragedies.

In Denton County, we see the same spirit of independence—a tradition my family continues for six generations. That spirit is evident in our first responders who run toward danger, veterans who serve long after taking off the uniform, volunteers who help those in need, and educators who teach and encourage our children. Our cities and towns each have their own character, yet we are bound together by a shared belief that Denton County is more than a place on a map. This is our home.

That spirit of gratitude also calls us to prepare for the future. Denton County Public Health is doing so through a national maternal health grant. Denton County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) was one of nine agencies in the U.S. selected for a two-year initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration. Through a pilot program, pregnant and postpartum mothers will receive psychosocial screening and referrals designed to identify mental health concerns early and connect them with appropriate care. Through this program, Denton County can help families at a vulnerable time while contributing information that may benefit WIC programs across the country.

May each of us celebrate with plenty of food on the table, surrounded by those we love. And may we remember those who have served and come together with renewed faith in one another. Happy Thanksgiving, and may God bless our Denton County, the state of Texas, and the United States of America.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup.