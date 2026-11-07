FirstLight Home Care setting new bar for in-home care 

As care professionals, John Lee and Cindy Souther are like many of the families they help each day. They’ve been the daughter or son pulled in several directions at once while getting parents to doctor appointments, doing countless safety checks in the home to avoid fall risks, and overseeing tasks like cooking meals and helping with bathing and other daily needs. They’ve also been thrust into situations where a loved one is in an accident and, practically overnight, requires 24/7 care.

And if those responsibilities weren’t overwhelming enough, they’ve provided 24/7 care for a grandmother with Alzheimer’s and a mom battling cancer—all while balancing work, kids, and the demands of their own lives.

That empathy now guides them every day as owners of FirstLight Home Care agencies in Flower Mound and Denton.

“Both of us wanted to offer quality and reliable care that we wish we could have found for our own loved ones,” John said.

Cindy agreed, adding, “Those experiences give you a different perspective. After a loved one gets neglected by the people who are supposed to be caring for them when you can’t be there yourself, you feel upset, betrayed, and determined not to let it happen again. That motivated me to help other families in our community who are struggling.”

FirstLight Home Care is bridging that gap to support seniors, adults with disabilities, and adults who are recovering after surgery or illness with quality home care for over 17 years. With locations in 40 states across the country, FirstLight recently expanded into Denton County and northern Tarrant County. John’s agency brings that care to all of the communities surrounding Grapevine Lake, including Flower Mound, Lewisville, The Colony, Carrollton, Coppell, Colleyville, Grapevine, Southlake, Westlake, Trophy Club, and Roanoke. Cindy supports Argyle, Lantana, Bartonville, Double Oak, Copper Canyon, Highland Village, Corinth, as well as the communities west and north of Lewisville Lake past Denton and Aubrey.

Their mission is to provide the highest level of compassionate home care possible so that the families they serve have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. Their services range from helping with bathing, dressing, grooming, and toileting to meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, transportation, and everything in between.

Specialty care includes disability care, rehabilitation and recovery support, and dementia and Alzheimer’s care.

“We’re different in our approach … from the way we introduce caregivers and match them up to clients to the supportive care, educational opportunities, and prevention services we offer,” Cindy said.

John added, “We also only hire caregivers with previous caregiving experience who live in the communities we serve. They are direct employees of our agencies who are insured by our agencies and go through extensive background checks, training, and drug testing.”

To learn more, please visit firstlighthomecare.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)

