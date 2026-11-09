City of Justin Update – November 2026

November gives us a chance to pause, breathe, and truly appreciate the people who make Justin the warm, close-knit community we are so proud to call home. As Thanksgiving draws near, I am especially grateful for the many quiet and generous ways our residents serve one another, support their neighbors, and simply show up when it matters most. This is the season of togetherness, and it is already shining through in the way our community cares for each other.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Fire Station No. 2 grand opening celebration. It was a genuine pleasure to see neighbors visiting with our firefighters, touring the station, and celebrating this milestone side by side. That shared moment of pride and connection meant a great deal. This station is more than a building; it is an investment in Justin’s future and in the dedicated men and women who answer the call when our community needs them. I deeply appreciate our fire department, our city staff, and everyone who helped make the celebration possible.

On Nov. 14, I warmly invite you to join us at Bishop Park for our Veterans Day ceremony. Coming together to recognize our veterans is one of the most meaningful ways we can express our gratitude for their service and sacrifice. Please help us honor these men and women, along with the families who have stood beside them every step of the way. Your presence turns gratitude into something we share as a community.

Looking ahead, mark your calendars for Old Town Christmas on Dec. 12, followed by the Tree Lighting and Lighted Parade. These cherished traditions give us a beautiful opportunity to slow down, gather with family and friends, and share the joy of the season with our neighbors. There is something special about seeing familiar faces light up under the same lights and feeling the togetherness of the season all around us. I hope you will make plans to be part of the celebration.

As you gather around your Thanksgiving table this month, please remember those serving our country and those working here at home to keep us safe through the holidays. May the warmth of togetherness fill your home and your heart. On behalf of the City Council, I wish you and your family a happy, peaceful Thanksgiving. Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Mayor.

For all of us: Loving God, as we enter this season of gratitude and gathering, we ask for Your presence over the City of Justin, over our County, our State, and our Country. Comfort those who feel lonely or left out this time of year, and surround them with Your peace and with caring neighbors. Strengthen the bonds of our community, protect those who serve and protect us, and fill every home with warmth, hope and the quiet assurance that no one is forgotten. Bless us all with hearts open to one another. Amen.