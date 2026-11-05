Community toy drive in Flower Mound to benefit 1,500 local children this Christmas

A community toy drive Saturday at Bakersfield Park in Flower Mound will help Christian Community Action provide Christmas gifts for 1,500 local children whose families face financial hardship.

Dorothy’s Dash, the Flower Mound Youth Sports Association and Perfect Game’s Keep Calm and Baseball On Tournament are partnering with CCA to collect new, unwrapped toys for the nonprofit’s Christmas Cheer program.

Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the park, 1201 Duncan Lane. Anyone can contribute, regardless of whether they are participating in the race or baseball tournament.

Dorothy’s Dash runners are encouraged to bring a toy to donate in the morning. Beginning at noon, the baseball tournament will bring players and families into the effort, with participants also encouraged to contribute.

CCA’s Christmas Cheer program helps families struggling to cover expenses such as rent, utilities and groceries provide gifts for their children.

Parents work with case managers to create their children’s wish lists. Each child receives toys, a handmade stocking and a new book selected by their parents. Families also receive wrapping paper and tape so parents can prepare the gifts for Christmas morning.

“We are grateful to Dorothy’s Dash, FMYSA, Perfect Game, and everyone who joins this effort to support local children,” said Ashley Anderson of CCA.

“Every donated toy helps bring joy to a child and reminds families that their community cares about them.”

Those unable to attend can visit ccahelps.org/kids-christmas for additional ways to support the program.