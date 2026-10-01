Northlake, Argyle organizations recognized by Hometown Hero program

Three local organizations had representatives recognized as Hometown Heroes during an ice cream social at Marty B’s Ice Cream in September, which landed them a plaque and a $100 donation.

Eddie Fischer of the How U Doin Foundation, which is ready to open its new clubhouse in Northlake, was named a Hometown Hero by Modern Woodmen alongside Jody Bellinghausen with Argyle Seniors and Judy Davenport with the Argyle Lions Club.

“Through the Hometown Hero program, we have the opportunity to recognize individuals who have made important contributions to their community, shown exceptional bravery or simply gone above and beyond to positively impact the lives of others,” said Chris Knabe of Modern Woodman, a fraternal financial services organization.

The recipients received their plaque during an ice cream social at Marty B’s Ice Cream in Bartonville, thrown in honor of the contributions the three have made in the community.

According to the Argyle Lions Club, Davenport helps collect eyeglasses to provide the gift of sight to those in need.

“We are incredibly proud to call Judy one of our own. Congratulations, Lion Judy, on this well deserved honor,” said the club in a post to social media. “Your dedication to Lions and our community does not go unnoticed.”

Bellinghausen has helped through her work with the Argyle Senior Citizens’ Organization, a nonprofit that was relaunched in 2023 with the hope of giving back to the community by donating to charities and organizations that help senior and disabled citizens.

Knabe said the event was a perfect way to connect the individuals that make their communities a better place.

“We are grateful for people who quietly make a difference every day.”