Meet the Candidates: U.S. House District 26

Aside from the contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, which could have major implications for the U.S. Senate, southern Denton County voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, for numerous federal, state and county candidates.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30, at 54 locations across the county. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at votedenton.gov.

In the race for the 26th District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Brandon Gill is seeking his second term and is being challenged by Steven Shook, who defeated Ernest Lineberger in the Democratic primary.

U.S. House, TX-26 (2-year-term)

Brandon Gill, 32 (R)

It will be my honor to continue representing the great people of Texas’ 26th Congressional district, fighting for conservative values and bringing common sense to Washington.

brandongillforcongress.com

Steven Shook, 45 (D)

My mission is to put North Texas families first by lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs, protecting rural hospitals, strengthening public schools, and addressing the rising cost of living. As a critical care nurse practitioner, I have seen how bad policy affects real people. I will focus on practical solutions for housing, roads, water, utility costs, veterans, workers, and civil rights, not political theater. TX-26 deserves a representative who listens, tells the truth and works to solve problems.

shookforcongress2026.com