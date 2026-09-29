Donate blood in Argyle and Flower Mound this October

There is an urgent need for blood donors, and southern Denton County will have ample opportunities to chip in.

Carter BloodCare will host multiple blood drives in Argyle and Flower Mound throughout October, starting on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse.

The drive will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6200 Canyon Falls Drive in Argyle.

Interested donors can sign up at the blood drive’s registration page.

The next opportunity will come on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Argyle.

Located at 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle, it will be sponsored by The Knights of Columbus Ralph Cerny Council.

Interested donors can sign up at the blood drive’s registration page.

The next blood drive will take place at Flower Mound High School on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from noon to 7 p.m.

Flower Mound High School is located at 3411 Peters Colony Road in Flower Mound.

Interested donors can sign up at the blood drive’s registration page.

The final chance for southern Denton County residents is a blood drive back in Argyle.

It will be hosted by the Argyle Lions Club at the Argyle Community Church Student Center, located at 414 Hwy 377 in Argyle.

The event will last from 7 a.m. to noon and interested donors can sign up at the blood drive’s registration page.

According to Carter BloodCare, blood is in high demand to support local patients undergoing cancer treatments and surgeries. Through its blood drives in October, southern Denton County residents have the chance to help the organization save lives.