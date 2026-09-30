Falconer: In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For the past four years, our Denton County Commissioners Court has invited employees to join us in forming a pink ribbon on the lawn behind our Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year, more join us wearing pink shirts, ties, blouses and dresses.

From breast cancer survivors to those who support them, all who join us are welcome. This year, we are planning to do the same at the beginning of the Oct. 13 Commissioners Court meeting.

It is a powerful moment for everyone involved and holds personal significance for me. My wife is a breast cancer survivor, and I am incredibly proud of her strength and resilience.

Our Denton County Public Health in partnership with Texas Health also has planned a Pink for Prevention and Breast Cancer Awareness event at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse Amphitheatre, 1 Courthouse Drive off Loop 288.

Free giveaways from more than 20 local organizations and local health resources. Flu shots, mammograms, and blood pressure checks will also be available. For a mammogram appointment, be sure to make an appointment with the Texas Health Wellness for Life mobile unit by calling 1-855-318-7696.

Special guests from Susan G. Komen & The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. will be attending.

This free event, available to anyone, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and Taste It BBQ will be onsite for lunch sales.

We know firsthand the challenges of this disease and its impact on families. We are truly grateful for the medical professionals’ expertise and for all who supported us during this time.

Statistics show breast cancer is the most common cancer in women both in the developed and less developed areas around world. In 2012, it represented about 12 percent of all new cancer cases and 25 percent of all cancers in women.

In 2022, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide with 670,000 lives lost.

In 2026, an estimated 321,910 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., making it the most common cancer in American women, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease. That is a startling statistic.

More information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be found here: https://www.bcrf.org/

By coming together, we can raise awareness and assist with education, fundraising and more in the ongoing effort to save lives.

Feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or call my office at 972-434-7140.