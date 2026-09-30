Community raises funds for family of Sanger teen who died in bus crash

A 13-year-old Sanger ISD student died after a school bus overturned, and the community is coming together to help the family of the teen.

Julian Amador died Thursday when a school bus he was riding veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in Sanger.

The teen later was transported to a local hospital where was eventually pronounced dead.

Amador played football and spent time boxing at a gym in Denton.

One of his former coaches started a fundraiser in hopes Amador’s family will be supported while they grieve the loss.

“At a time when they should be surrounded only by comfort and care, they are also facing the difficult days ahead and the many burdens that come with such a sudden loss,” reads the fundraising page. “This fundraiser is meant to support Julian Amador’s family during this painful time and help ease some of the stress they are carrying as they mourn.”

Three other students and the bus driver were all uninjured following the crash.

“We are heartbroken to share that a Sanger ISD school bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The bus driver and four students were on board,” said the district in a statement. “Our hearts are with the student’s family and all those impacted by this tragedy. Please keep the family and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts.”

The Department of Public Safety is in charge of the investigation and will be releasing more information when available.

For more information or to donate to support the Denton County family, visit the fundraising page for Amador’s family.