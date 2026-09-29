Blimpie Subs, Cold Stone Creamery combo now open in southern Denton County

A sandwich and ice cream combination shop is now open along Hwy 114 in Denton County.

Blimpie Sub Shop and Cold Stone Creamery officially opened its combination storefront at Beechwood Shopping Center in north Fort Worth along Hwy 114, near Tanger Outlets.

The two brands came together in a unique way. Cold Stone has multiple locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is expanding its footprint further west.

Blimpie is a 61-year-old sub sandwich chain that was founded in 1964 by three teenagers from Hoboken, New Jersey.

The sandwich chain now has locations spanning from the east coast to the west coast, but only a few are left in Texas.

Blimpie’s new shop in Fort Worth marks the return of the brand in North Texas after having to close multiple locations at DFW Airport and the surrounding Dallas area in 2025 when the brand grew too quickly.

Cold Stone Creamery arrives just as temperatures are slowly starting to drop, but are still warm enough to enjoy an ice cream scoop.

In addition to ice cream, the national chain also serves up sorbet, milkshakes, smoothies, cakes, cupcakes and Silk, an almond milk frozen dessert.

Cold Stone also has a southern Denton County location along FM 2499 in Flower Mound.