Pastor’s Place: They had been with Jesus

By Nate Libby, Pastor, Covenant Presbyterian Church Flower Mound

In Acts 4, Peter and John stood on trial before the leaders of Israel and as they spoke, Luke notes that the council was astonished. In Acts 4:13 we read, “Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were uneducated, common men, they were astonished. And they recognized that they had been with Jesus.”

Have you ever taken the time to consider that last phrase? Because of their boldness, Peter and James were recognized as having been with Jesus.

Just two months earlier, these same two men fled when Jesus was arrested and put on trial by this same council. Peter denied even knowing Jesus, three times that night. Now he stands before the most intimidating council in Jerusalem and refuses to back down. Something changed in Peter. He had been with Jesus.

I am sure that you can think of people who remind you of these men. Every time they speak, you feel as if you’re reading your Bible, like their language is seasoned with Scripture. Or someone you encounter and you feel like they’ve just come from time in prayer with the Lord. Paul calls this having the aroma of Christ (2 Corinthians 2:15).

So here is a question worth asking: would someone who met me for the first time know that I have been with Jesus? That I know him, that I love him, that my life is committed to him?

One of the greatest privileges we have as Christians is that we can spend time with Jesus. We can open our Bibles, pray, and search to meet Him in the pastures of His word.

Friends, give Him your thoughts, your affections, and your heart. The more you do the more you will walk away and people will see… there is one who has been with Jesus.

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