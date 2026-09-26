Gardening: A fall full of learning

By Donna Hull, Denton County Master Gardener Association

If you love plants, then you must be a learner! Every plant teaches us something — about the plant, its preferred environment, the wildlife it supports and the pollinators that are (or are not!) attracted to it.

This fall, DCMGA is “embracing the learn” with our first Garden and Nature Expo, a collaboration among Texas Master Gardeners, Texas Master Naturalists, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse in Denton.

At this free, family-friendly event, curiosity comes to life through more than 70 interactive booths and exhibits, activities and engaging presentations that inspire people of all ages to discover the outdoors. Whether you want to grow a healthier garden, attract butterflies and pollinators, learn to compost, conserve water, discover local wildlife or learn how everyday people are making a difference through citizen science and conservation, you’ll find something to spark your interest.

Science with Attitude (SWAt), 4-H and other organizations focused on younger audiences will have activities for kids and information for their parents. Texas Parks and Wildlife will be there to help you learn more about camping in and exploring our amazing state parks.

Additional information and a list of exhibitors will be available in the coming weeks at dcmga.com. And if you are on Facebook, please follow us!

Still looking for more ways to learn about gardening? If you enjoy gardening and helping others, the Texas Master Gardener Program may be the perfect opportunity for you. The application window for the next intern class — the Class of 2027 — is open.

Becoming a Texas Master Gardener is about more than learning to garden. It is about sharing research-based horticultural knowledge with your community and making a lasting difference. Master Gardeners volunteer alongside friendly, passionate people who enjoy teaching, supporting community gardens, answering gardening questions and inspiring a love of gardening in people of all ages.

As an intern, you will receive outstanding training from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension specialists and county agents, horticulture industry experts and experienced Master Gardeners. You’ll explore soils, trees, vegetables, insects, irrigation, plant diseases, native plants and Earth-Kind sustainable gardening practices while building confidence, discovering new interests and forming lasting friendships.

Applications for the 2027 Denton County Master Gardener Intern Training Program will be accepted at dcmga.com from Aug. 28 through Oct. 9. All applicants are required to participate in an in-person interview as part of the selection process. Because class size is limited, not all applicants will be selected.

Whether you are an experienced gardener or just beginning your gardening journey, if you have a heart for service and a desire to make your community a greener, healthier place, we invite you to join us. Together, we cultivate gardens, friendships and stronger communities.

Applications are open. We hope you’ll come grow with us!

Happy Gardening!