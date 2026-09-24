Denton ISD extends free ticket program to veterans, active-duty service members

Admission to Denton ISD events is already free for seniors, but the district will now admit veterans and active-duty service members for free, as well.

Denton ISD announced its new Honor Card Program on Monday, Sept. 14, which allows veteran and active-duty to attend district athletic and most fine arts performances at no cost.

The district hopes the program will show its gratitude for the sacrifice and bravery of the local service members.

“Strong schools and strong communities are built on service,” said Denton ISD in an announcement to social media. “The Denton ISD Honor Card Program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the veterans and active-duty service members who have given so much on behalf of others, and for continuing to give back here at home.”

The Honor Card is similar to the district’s Gold Card Program, which was announced in July and allows seniors in the community to attend most district events at no cost.

Both programs aim to help increase engagement between the community and the district’s extracurricular programs and the support for local students.

“When our Honor Card members are present at games, concerts and performances, students see firsthand what commitment and service to something larger than yourself look like,” said the district.

Similar to the Gold Card, there is no cost for an Honor Card, which is available to members of the community that have served in the military.

One card will be issued per person and the card must be presented at the event entrance for complimentary admission.

The district said any Gold Card members that also qualify for an Honor Card have the opportunity to swap the Gold Card for an Honor Card, if they please.

Veterans and active-duty service members can pick up an Honor Card at the Stephens Building, located at 1307 North Locust Street, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with proof of military service.

The program will be immediately active for the 2026-2027 school year, but will not be accepted for any UIL playoff events or non-Denton ISD hosted events.

“We can’t wait to see you in the stands, in the auditorium and across our campuses this year,” said Denton ISD.