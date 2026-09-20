Dr. Bucan-Kurepa prescribes a more personal approach to healthcare

After 27 years of practicing medicine in Flower Mound, it would be easy to assume that Dr. Jelena Bucan-Kurepa has developed quite a following that has created a loaded daily schedule with a seemingly endless number of patients.

But it’s actually quite the opposite.

Sure, she has a devoted following of families who trust her with all their healthcare needs. Yet there is no packed waiting room, nor the need to rush through 20 or 30 patient visits a day.

Instead, she and her practice team enjoy a smaller patient load with more intentional visits. That means more time spent with each person, more meaningful conversations, and a personalized healthcare experience.

“I always enjoyed biology and physics, and the fact that medicine as a profession is always changing. But the biggest thing that attracted me to being a doctor is the human impact we have on patients,” Dr. Bucan-Kurepa said. “Rather than 20 or 30 patients a day, we might see 10. And being in the same area for so long, I’ve developed good relationships because of that mindset.

“I know two and sometimes three generations of families. You can’t ignore the human side.”

That patient-first approach is at the heart of MDVIP’s mission to help affiliated physicians bring personalized care, deep relationships, and proactive prevention close to home. Each MDVIP member receives an annual wellness program that includes advanced screenings and diagnostic tests focused on key areas of health that may help identify risk factors and issues that could be addressed earlier. The national network of over 1,400 affiliated physicians has grown quickly over the past 26 years and, with a location already in Highland Village, MDVIP is now welcoming a new affiliated practice in Flower Mound.

Dr. Bucan-Kurepa and Dr. Amanda Jimenez-Lawson will lead the new practice.

For Dr. Bucan-Kurepa, the new location is an opportunity to keep practicing medicine in an area she already knows well. Since 1999, she has helped patients manage everything from routine health concerns to complex chronic conditions, with a focus on preventive care and advanced screenings that may help identify risk factors earlier. She is a board-certified internist, having earned her doctorate in 1989 from the University of Zagreb School of Medicine in Croatia before completing her internship and residency at LSU.

To learn more about Dr. Bucan-Kurepa, MDVIP, and to schedule an appointment, please visit mdvip.com/drjelena.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)