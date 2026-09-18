High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 70, Highland Park 37

Argyle wrapped up its non-district schedule with a bang Friday night, defeating perennial powerhouse Highland Park 70-37.

The matchup featured two of the state’s top Class 5A teams, with Argyle ranked No. 2 in Division II and Highland Park No. 5 in Division I, according to MaxPreps.

Hayes Hackney connected with Julian Caldwell on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead, then found Caldwell again for a 96-yard score to make it 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

The two teams then started trading touchdowns.

Highland Park cut the deficit to seven before Logan Rexroat scored on a 22-yard run to make it 21-7.

The Scots answered with a touchdown, but Hackney and Caldwell connected for a third time, this one from 40 yards, to restore Argyle’s 14-point lead.

Highland Park scored again before Hackney hit Ake O’Neal on a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-21.

The Scots added a field goal before halftime, cutting Argyle’s lead to 35-24.

Hackney finished the first half with 278 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Caldwell had seven receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Hackney found Caldwell on a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-24.

Highland Park scored 10 unanswered points before Max Pomeroy scored on a 10-yard run and Rexroat added a 19-yard touchdown run, giving Argyle a 56-34 lead after three quarters.

Pomeroy scored again in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run. After a Highland Park field goal, Ryan Nelson broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run to make it 70-37.

Argyle (3-1, 0-0) will open district play at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 when it hosts Grapevine.

Byron Nelson 52, Eaton 34

A big third quarter and two defensive touchdowns lifted Byron Nelson to a 52-34 victory over Eaton on Friday night as the Bobcats won their district opener and evened their record at 2-2.

Ben Odom connected with Collin Janese on a 44-yard touchdown pass to get the Bobcats on the board.

Eaton tied the game at 7 before Nolan Hawkins returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown, giving Byron Nelson a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.

Eaton tied the game again early in the second quarter, but Odom hit Macavion Hill on a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Bobcats back in front.

The Eagles answered with another touchdown before Jake Sartin kicked a 35-yard field goal, giving Byron Nelson a 24-21 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Tre Green scored on a 22-yard run before Hawkins returned an interception 60 yards for his second defensive touchdown of the night.

Eaton answered with a touchdown, but Byron Nelson responded when Odom connected with Manny Marques on a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-28 after three quarters.

Green added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Green finished with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Byron Nelson (2-2, 1-0) will play Keller Central at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in Keller.

Boswell 31, Northwest 28

Northwest opened district play Thursday night on the short end of a hard-fought 31-28 loss to Boswell.

The Texans got on the board first when Mark Hartman connected with Jake Miller on a 72-yard touchdown pass to give Northwest a 7-0 lead.

Boswell tied the game before Hartman hit Brady Taylor on a 55-yard touchdown pass to put Northwest back in front, 14-7.

The Pioneers kicked a field goal, and Northwest led 14-10 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hartman and Taylor connected again, this time for a 35-yard touchdown to extend the Texans’ lead to 21-10. But Boswell answered with two touchdowns to take a 24-21 lead into halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Boswell extended its lead to 31-21 midway through the fourth.

Northwest answered when Caris Sela scored on a 9-yard run to cut the deficit to 31-28 with just over a minute remaining, but the Texans were unable to complete the comeback.

Northwest (0-4, 0-1) will host Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.