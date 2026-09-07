Senior Talk DFW: Simple steps can reduce the risk of falls

Falls Prevention Awareness Day is Tuesday, Sept. 22. Fall prevention is really a year-round and daily activity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of injury for adults ages 65 and older. More than 14 million, or 1 in 4, older adults report falling each year, and that doesn’t include falls that go unreported.

In the United States, an adult age 65 or older falls every second of every day. Falls are also the leading cause of injury-related death among adults 65 and older, and the fall death rate is increasing. The age-adjusted fall death rate increased 21%, from 64.7 per 100,000 older adults in 2018 to 78.4 per 100,000 in 2024.

What contributes to falls?

Falls are often caused by a combination of factors, including muscle weakness, balance problems, vision impairment, certain medications and environmental hazards such as uneven surfaces or poor lighting.

The National Council on Aging offers a Falls Free Checklist with questions to help you assess your fall risk. ncoa.org/tools/falls-free-checkup

The challenging thing is acknowledging we may need to modify things as we age. Get your vision and hearing checked regularly. Assess your home for safety hazards, review your medications with your health care provider, and engage in exercises that improve strength and balance.

Take action: Simple changes at home

Make the bathroom safer. Buy a shower seat, install permanent grab bars, not the suction kind, and use an adjustable handheld showerhead. Use LED daylight bulbs to improve visibility. Sit while dressing. Keep a sturdy chair available. Clear walkways and stairs. Keep items out of walking areas, and remove throw rugs, they are trip hazards. Store frequently used items within easy reach. Keep them between waist and shoulder height.

Most falls aren’t caused by one big problem. They’re often the result of several small hazards adding up. Small changes can make a big difference in helping you stay safe, independent and comfortable at home.

To learn more, join us for Senior Talk DFW from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Seeden Photography, 306 U.S. Hwy. 377 next to PointBank in Argyle, or Thursday, Sept. 17 at MSU, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A, in Flower Mound. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you!

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