Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 20 arrests in June, answered or initiated 2,694 calls for service and took 62 reports. Here are a few recent calls for service:

On June 8, officers responded to a theft at QuikTrip after a manager reported a woman left the store with about $1,000 worth of hats, bottled water and tools without paying. Thanks to a license plate number provided by the manager — and the fact an officer had encountered the same woman about an hour earlier during a motorist assist at Circle K — the suspect was identified.

On June 13, officers responded to a disturbance on I-35W after a woman reportedly got into an argument with her mother and grandmother while driving home from Winstar. She decided to get out of the vehicle and walk the rest of the way home. She was arrested for public intoxication. Sometimes it’s better to leave the family drama at the casino.

On June 13, a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Dale Earnhardt Way led to a DWI arrest after an officer spotted a vehicle running a stop sign with one tire completely shredded. Officers detected signs of intoxication, and field sobriety tests confirmed their suspicions. Driving on a rim isn’t a wheely good idea.

On June 14, an automatic license plate reader alerted officers to a stolen vehicle from Parker County parked at Whataburger near Hwy 114 and I-35W. The vehicle was unoccupied when officers located it, and the owner later retrieved it.

On June 20, an automatic license plate reader alerted officers to a missing person traveling in the 8000 block of Cleveland Gibbs Road. Officers located the driver, and family members were notified. The individual returned home safely.