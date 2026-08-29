Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 10, a resident reported seeing flying colors after discovering her neighbors were pelting her home with paintballs.

On April 11, things were abuzz at Parker Square when officers found an intoxicated person taking an early morning stroll before businesses had opened.

On April 12, officers responded to a report of siblings fighting. Unfortunately, this wasn’t typical sibling rivalry—they were both adults. One 24-year-old ended up taking an extended timeout in jail after officers discovered an outstanding warrant.

On April 14, someone made off with seven propane tanks valued at $581. Police are hoping the suspect doesn’t get too fired up.

On April 18, a 20-year-old driver was pulled over for an expired registration, but officers also found drugs and determined he had been drinking. His 21-year-old passenger was arrested as well.

On April 22, an 18-year-old driver was stopped for speeding. Trouble really began when officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The 18-year-old passenger decided to run. Drones and a K-9 unit tracked him down hiding in some bushes.

On April 29, officers responded to a disturbance at a dental office after a man was reportedly yelling, cursing and threatening people there and at a nearby Tom Thumb. He failed field sobriety tests, was arrested and told to brush up on his manners.

On May 7, a group of young golfers, teed off after shanking drives and missing putts, took their anger out on the golf cart, causing several hundred dollars in damage.