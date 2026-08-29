Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our August 2026 issue.

Boba Bar, serving boba tea, smoothies, slushes, and açaí bowls, is now open at 330 Parker Square Rd, Flower Mound.

Blue Canyon Poolscape Concepts, a swimming pool contractor, is now open at 3600 FM 407 #140, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center.

Dolsot Korean Kitchen is now open at 5851 Long Prairie Rd. #104, Flower Mound.

All Things Lovely, a homecoming mum supply store, is now open at 4081 Waller Creek #150 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Jupiter Music, offering music lessons, is now open at 3131 Cross Timbers Rd. #100, Flower Mound.

Great Clips, a barber shop, is now open at 1050 Market Way in Harvest Town Center.

Charmed by Ryann, a women’s clothing boutique, is now open at 630 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

The NOW Massage is now open at 4150 Justin Rd. #116, Flower Mound.

Earl and Isabella’s Taverna at 427 S. Hwy 377 in Argyle has rebranded to The Argyle Social with new menu items.

Champagne & Cake, a champagne bar and boutique bakery, is expected to open this month at 3405 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Shake Shack, serving burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes, is expected to open this month at 4000 Waller Creek in the former Capital One bank branch in The Shops at Highland Village.

StretchMed, offering assisted stretching sessions, has closed its doors at 970 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures, a coffee and gift shop, has closed its doors at 1300 Homestead Way in Harvest.

Urbano Enchilada Taco Bar has closed its doors at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #570, Flower Mound.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.