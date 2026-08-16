Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 19, a suspicious person was reported, but officers discovered it was simply a resident walking home from the casino. Apparently, their luck—and their gas tank—had both run out.

On May 20, a construction worker reported a suspicious vehicle parked at a job site. It didn’t belong to anyone working there, and its handwritten cardboard license plate drew attention.

On May 21, a resident called police after finding an unexpected guest curled up on the front porch. The visitor turned out to be a copperhead snake that had decided to make itself at home.

On May 22, a young resident’s e-bike joyride hit the brakes when an officer caught him performing wheelies on Old Justin Road. He received a citation for reckless driving, and his father was called to retrieve both the rider and the bike. It wasn’t the youngster’s first spin through the system—he had been stopped for the same behavior just three days earlier.

On May 28, a worried mother asked police to check on her children after they snuck out using her Tesla. She tracked the vehicle through the Tesla app and told officers it wasn’t the kid’s first unauthorized road trip.

On June 1, police responded to a home after a young resident called 911. Apparently, the child’s mother was watching a Jack Ryan action movie, inspiring the youngster to launch a secret mission of his own.

On June 6, a resident reported what appeared to be someone driving through his backyard around 4 a.m. The mystery was quickly solved when officers found a neighbor working on his pool after recent rains caused the water level to rise. Nothing fishy was going on.

On June 8, an officer joined residents in the 5T neighborhood to rescue three ducklings that had waddled into trouble after becoming trapped in a storm drain. The rescue went swimmingly, and the little quackers were soon back with their family.

On June 10, an 18-wheeler got a little too hot under the hood while navigating traffic at I-35W and FM 407. Its wheels caught fire, but firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

On June 13, an employee at a local business pressed the panic alarm simply because he wanted to see what it did. Officers found no emergency—just an alarming amount of curiosity.

On June 18, an 18-wheeler driver decided the FM 407 turn lane was the perfect place to catch a quick nap. The truck eventually moved along, but traffic was still exhausted.

On June 21, someone apparently caught FOMO after seeing local teens riding their e-bikes and stole one from a resident’s home. Surveillance footage led officers to the suspects, and the case quickly shifted into high gear when the bike was returned a few days later. The victims declined to press charges.