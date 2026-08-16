Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – August 2026

By Copper Canyon Mayor Jeff Mayer

We had another wonderful 4th of July celebration and parade. There was a great turnout of cars, tractors and ATVs. We were led thru the Woodlands by our Police Department and one of our ESD 1 fire department trucks. Thank you, ESD 1, for providing the truck and personnel. I also want to thank the Woodlands Women’s Group for once again being the core organizers of our parade. Carol Owens, who is part of the Woodland group, was chosen as this year’s Copper Canyon Volunteer of the Year. Carol has led our July 4th activities for quite a few years and the day always runs smoothly thru her planning. The Woodlands Women, the town staff and all the other volunteer’s hours of work and planning is what makes our 4th called, “The most hometown 4th parade in Denton County” by some. Along with the usual In-and-Out Burgers and hot dogs, this year we handed out a commemorative coin. The coin celebrated America’s 250th birthday on one side and Copper Canyon on the flip side. It was a big hit for everyone. We have a few at town hall so, stop by and pick up this free keepsake.

Second, one of the Town Council’s most important responsibilities is planning for the Town’s future while maintaining a conservative and fiscally responsible budget. On July 13, the Town Council held its annual Budget Workshop. During the workshop, staff presented the first draft of the proposed FY 2026–2027 budget, which included the Town’s proposed Five-Year Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The CIP identifies and prioritizes major infrastructure projects, including roadway improvements, drainage projects, public safety equipment, and Town Hall enhancements needed over the next five years.

July and August are dedicated to developing next year’s budget. During this time, the Town’s Finance Committee reviews funding priorities, maintenance needs, and proposed capital projects to help establish funding recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on October 1. Following the Budget Workshop, the Town Council reviewed the proposed budget. We anticipate having all of the information necessary to adopt a balanced and conservative budget by late August or early September. As in previous years, the Town remains committed to operating within its means. The proposed budget does not include deficit spending. Any tax revenues that are not spent during the fiscal year will continue to be placed in reserve to help fund future roadway improvements, drainage and flood mitigation projects, and other emergency or unforeseen needs. This conservative financial approach helps ensure the Town remains fiscally strong while preparing for future infrastructure investments and protecting taxpayer.

Third, as you drive around Copper Canyon, I am sure by now you have seen the new “speed awareness” signs. We know speeding is an issue on our major streets, Orchid Hill, Copper Canyon Road, Chinn Chapel. Our “country residential town” wants people to drive slowly when using these roads, especially since we don’t have bike lanes or sidewalks. We made the decision to purchase these warning signals which I hope will keep drivers aware of how just a small amount of inattention can create a problem quickly. As always, your police department is out watching all of our roads, trying to keep everyone safe. The speed awareness signs will not be used to record vehicles, license plates or pictures of drivers. They are there to keep drivers aware of how we in Copper Canyon want everyone to make it home each day, in a car or not.

Speaking of traveling and not being in a car, I want to finish with an issue that is more prevalent in the summertime. Scooters and electric bikes are showing up on our roads more often due to school being out. They look like fun but they can also be dangerous. I am not writing this to tell anyone how to raise their children, but I am writing it because I too have children and grandchildren. Helmets and following the traffic rules are what is going to get the “kids” home safely at night. Copper Canyon has a unique issue in that we don’t have sidewalks. Therefore walkers, bike riders and horse riders are on our roadways with cars. Everyone has to obey the rules together. The goal in the summer is to let our youngsters have fun, but also not get hurt. Across the United States, more than 90,000 children under the age of 18 were treated in emergency departments for electric scooter-related injuries between 2015 and 2024. Hospitals continue to see a growing number of injuries involving electric bikes and scooters, highlighting the importance of wearing helmets, following traffic laws, and riding safely. We are producing a flyer handout that will explain the laws, rules and safety tips when operating a scooter, electric bike or other unlicensed vehicle on the roadways. Our police department will carry this one-page guidance sheet with them to hand out as an opportunity shows up. You can also pick up one up at town hall or check our Town website. Remember, this is not meant to teach children how to grow up; it is to ensure they get a chance to grow up. Learn more about e-bike and scooters injury at pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39475107.

Finally, I want to encourage everyone to visit our new Town website. We are using the new capabilities on this site to report news, advise of meetings and give out important information. As always, you can also sign up for Town notifications to keep informed. So please take a minute, keep out of the heat and help us inform you about what is happening in your Copper Canyon.

Oh, and don’t forget to use the volunteer application form to get on one of our Town committees. Thanks for taking the time to read this month’s article. I hope everyone has a great summer in North Texas.