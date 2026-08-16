Northlake Police Blotter

On May 1, a resident reported receiving a call claiming she had a federal warrant for missing jury duty. The caller instructed her to withdraw $15,000 from her bank account and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM, which she unfortunately did. Reminder: Law enforcement will never ask you to withdraw money, deposit cash into a Bitcoin ATM or purchase gift cards to resolve a legal matter. If it sounds fishy, don’t take the bait.

On May 6, Northlake officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 13000 block of Raceway Drive after someone helped themselves to several tools from a truck-mounted toolbox. Surveillance video and license plate reader images led detectives to a suspect, who admitted to the theft and was charged. Investigators also linked the suspect to several similar burglaries in the area. Looks like his toolbox of excuses came up empty.

On May 13, officers responded to criminal mischief in the 2200 block of FM 407 after construction equipment was spray-painted and a fire extinguisher discharged inside one of the machines. Investigators found a footprint at the scene and canvassed the area for surveillance footage before forwarding the case to detectives.

On May 20, officers responded to the 1400 block of Wolfberry Lane after a homeowner reported a piece of jewelry missing while workers were inside the residence. A few weeks later, the homeowner called back to report the “stolen” jewelry had simply fallen behind a piece of furniture – case closed.