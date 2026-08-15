Aging in Style with Lori Williams: The Medicare GUIDE Program

Are you the caregiver for a loved one diagnosed with Dementia?

If yes, then you need to know about this Medicare program that provides valuable support for both you and your loved one.

The GUIDE Program is designed to support people living with dementia and the family members caring for them. There is no cost for eligible participants. The program focuses on helping individuals remain safely at home while providing caregivers with much-needed support, education, and resources.

To qualify, your loved one must have a diagnosis of dementia, be enrolled in Original Medicare (Parts A and B) – Advantage plans are excluded, live at home or in another qualifying residential setting, and not be receiving hospice services.

One of the biggest goals of the GUIDE Program is to give caregivers something we desperately need: a break. Through respite care benefits, caregivers can have time to rest, run errands, attend appointments, or simply recharge.

The program may also include a dedicated care navigator to help coordinate care, monthly check-ins with a nurse practitioner, caregiver education and training, support groups, and one-on-one caregiver support.

As many of you know, I have been the primary caregiver for my husband, Mark for almost four years. He was recently accepted into the GUIDE Program, and although we’ve only been participating for a couple of weeks, I can honestly say I am impressed. Having another layer of support and someone helping us navigate this journey has already been incredibly helpful.

Want to know more? I would be happy to share our experience with the GUIDE Program and connect you with the resources I have found. Call or text 214-783-1222.

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Service, Podcast Host, Author and Founder of Emelita’s Closet. For more information, visit LoriWilliams-SeniorServices.com.

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