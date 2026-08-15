New Lewisville restaurant serves up pizza with a side of movies

Movie lovers can now grab a slice while enjoying a little Hollywood nostalgia at a new family-friendly pizza joint in Lewisville.

Movie Pizza Company is now open at 359 Lake Park Rd., Suite 132, in the former Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta location. The restaurant features a full-service bar, a full food menu and a lunch pizza and salad bar buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with daily specials.

Adding to the movie theme, pizzas are named after memorable movie lines, including “To Infinity and Beyond” from “Toy Story,” “Just Keep Swimming” from “Finding Nemo” and “There’s No Place Like Home” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Jamie Creevy, former director of operations for Underdogs, Pennywise Pub and Vinifera at the River Walk in Flower Mound, teamed up with local businessman Trenton Young to bring the concept to life.

“This has been an idea for a few years, and teaming up with Trenton Young, we have brought it to life,” Creevy said. “Having young children, we always find ourselves asking, ‘Where can we take the kids for a fun, family-friendly dinner?'”

Creevy said Movie Pizza Company was inspired by the nostalgic pizza buffets many parents remember from their childhoods.

“We hope that this will be a big hit with young families,” Creevy said. “There are movies playing, arcade games, prize machines, pool tables and more for everyone to enjoy.”

Movie Pizza Company is open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.