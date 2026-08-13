Beauty, wellness and hair loss treatment spa coming to Highland Village

A new place to rest, relax and beautify is expanding into southern Denton County.

Aoki Head Spa and Skin plans to open a new location in Highland Village at 2300 Highland Village Road, according to a filing with the state submitted Tuesday.

Work is expected to start in September and be completed in December.

Aoki Spa will replace Studio 360 Med Spa & Boutique, which closed its doors in early 2025.

According to Aoki Spa’s website, services include Korean facials and skincare treatments, lifts, acne treatments, scalp care, anti-hair loss treatments and a variety of massages treatments.

The spa was founded by Jihee Aoki, who also acts as the spa’s CEO.

Before starting Aoki Spa in the United States, Aoki worked as a model and actress in South Korea, where she had firsthand experience with luxury beauty and wellness services.

Aoki started the spa with a desire to share her knowledge and experiences with others – wanting to not only serve clients, but to build a community centered around wellness, beauty and education.

The spa’s site advocates for organic, natural methods rooted in traditional Korean herbal medicine.

“Her vision is to build a trusted, transformative brand that blends relaxation, science, and tradition,” reads the spa’s website.

Aoki opened the first Aoki Spa location on the border of Frisco and McKinney, and has since opened locations in Plano and Southlake.

The Highland Village location will be the regional chain’s fourth.