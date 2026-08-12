Jack Marcus Wright, M.D., of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the age of 69. Jack was born on January 18, 1957, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Robin Renee Wright; his stepdaughter, Devin Smith and her children Gage and Kyle Roepke; his sister, Mary Lynn Wright; his nephew, Blake Reynolds; his niece, Cali Givens; and many living cousins and their families. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, A.W. “Jack” and Cynthia Wright.

Jack was an alumnus of Putnam City High School (1975), Oklahoma State University (1977), and the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine (1981). Jack practiced medicine in Oklahoma City, Duncan, and eventually settled in Flower Mound, Texas, where he was part of Lifetime Family Medicine before joining the Texas Health Family Care and Hospital system in 2011. Jack established a lasting practice, working closely with great colleagues and caring for tens of thousands of patients throughout his 45-year career. He will be missed and remembered at home, by his family, his sister, his friends, colleagues, and his patients.

Jack did not wish to have services and, in lieu of flowers or other condolences, would like any donations directed to the Flower Mound Adoption Center. May he rest now.