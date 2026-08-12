30 years later, Century Insurance still puts clients first

Jason HeLal didn’t stumble into the insurance game. Quite the contrary, he majored in it at UNT—knowing full well that helping friends, neighbors and everyone in between find the right insurance for their needs was exactly where he belonged.

That said, being an insurance agent isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when you start out being limited to one company’s products.

“It feels very limiting, especially when all you want to do is help people,” HeLal said. “So, in the spring of 1996, I sold my Farmers agency and started over as an independent agent. I called my dad, who was retired. I also called a buddy of mine from high school who happened to be working for another agency. We had one desk, one chair and one computer in a one-room office.”

Fast forward to today, and HeLal’s Century Insurance Agency has grown from that one-room office into a thriving and wildly popular agency with a spacious office in Flower Mound, another in Hurst, and a team of 30 dedicated professionals. More importantly, they have the freedom to work with more than 150 carriers.

For clients, that means options for personal and commercial insurance needs. Too often, people assume they have the protection they need until they discover—usually after a claim or unexpected event—that their coverage fell short of meeting their most urgent needs. Century Insurance Agency takes a more personal approach, pairing each client with an agent who takes the time to understand their situation, explain their choices and make sure their coverage keeps pace as life changes.

“It was scary starting over, but we’re celebrating 30 years, and I love coming to work every day,” HeLal said. “The secret sauce is having the right people by your side to help grow the business. But more importantly, it’s the ability to expand out, customize and find what makes the most sense for each client. We may pick the lowest price… we may pick the second cheapest. As an independent agency, our goal is to match the right carrier, coverage and the best price to your needs.”

To learn more about the team at Century Insurance Agency, get a quote, or schedule a meeting, please visit ciaauto.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)