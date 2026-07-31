Northlake increases hotel footprint, approves two chains

A pair of hotel chains got the green light to build in Northlake.

Northlake Town Council unanimously approved site plans for an Everhome Suites hotel and a StudioRes hotel.

Both hotels will be built along the Hwy 114 corridor east of I-35W.

Everhome Suites plans to build a 120-room hotel on 2.24 acres at the corner of Hwy 114 and Northport Drive.

Because of the land’s odd shape, the developer requested to reduce the landscape strip in order to provide adequate parking and amenities. It will still provide the required amount of trees and shrubs around the property.

Council approved the variance because the reduced landscaping strip would face industrial buildings, and the town has set this land aside specifically for hotels.

“The frontage has the landscaping that we want, so what most people will see will meet our requirements,” said council member Alexandra Holmes. “This is in the zone where we want hotels and that tax money to come in.”

According to the town, the rest of the land that touches Hwy 114 in front of the proposed hotel is zoned for retail and commercial, which will also provide additional landscaping when developed.

The second hotel, a 124-room, 14,025-square-foot StudioRes, was originally approved in June 2025 and is currently under construction on the other side of Hwy 114 near the StarCenter.

However, during the building process, the developer realized they would not have enough space to fulfill its original tree-planting agreement because of overhead electrical lines.

The new landscape proposal for the site removes 12 trees.

Northlake’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the new site plan without trees as long as the developer pays $400 to the town for each tree that will not be planted.

Council considered alternative types of greenery, but decided by a vote of 5-2 to accept the $12,000 that would go to the town’s tree fund, instead.