Anita R. Schjerven of Flower Mound passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.

Anita was born on August 28, 1944, in Tomah, Wisconsin to the late George and Margaret Semann. She was the oldest of seven siblings and grew up on a dairy farm near Norwalk, WI. After high school she moved to La Crosse, WI where she met her husband, Robert Schjerven. They married in June 1968.

Anita enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends, family gatherings, and for the last 20 years spending time at their summer cabin in Northern Wisconsin.

She will be remembered for her warm smile, kind heart, along with the extraordinary patience and courage shown in the last 20 years of poor health issues.

Anita touched many lives through her cards and letters of encouragement for the families of Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Flower Mound, as well as other friends and family.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and especially Zeus, her 4-legged lovable companion.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John and Jerome Semann, and sister Dorothy Leannah. She is survived by her husband, Robert, of 58 years, daughter Melissa (Scott) Western, son Eric Schjerven, brothers Bill (Valerie) Semann, Don (Karen) Semann, sister Mary (Dan) Urbanek, beloved grandchildren Bobby and Sarah Western, as well as precious nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU unit of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, and the caring staff at Mom’s Best Friend.