The Arts: Lewisville Lake Symphony strikes a chord with local students

By Kevin Geise, member of the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission

One by one, the big yellow school buses arrived in perfect harmony, their synchronized schedules the result of meticulous planning. Considering there are 32 Lewisville ISD elementary schools across 13 municipalities, it’s easy to see why the logistics were inherently remarkable.

As the buses unloaded, a continuous and seemingly endless stream of children filed in to their assigned locations, faces aglow with anticipation. Making their grand entrance, the wide-eyed faces of youthful exuberance were struck with awe, releasing a series of oohs and aahs as if they were discovering a hidden kingdom.

Was this another field trip to Six Flags amusement park? Or maybe, perhaps, a three-ring circus? No, it was the annual Lewisville Lake Symphony (LLS) concert for third graders at Valley Ridge Church, now running 13 consecutive years. With both morning and afternoon sessions, the total attendance would reach an estimated 3,800 students, a perfect climax to their third-grade music education where they learned about the history of musical composition and the wide range of instruments that comprise an orchestra.

Continuing their education, LLS Conductor Adron Ming graciously introduced the instruments, one at a time, allowing each musician to improvise emblematically. Although the students applauded each performer with appreciation, the unquestionable winner was the harpist who was introduced to a round of cheers rivaling that of a rock star.

Waltzing through the evolution of music, Maestro Ming began with the Baroque period and the music of Bach, followed by Mozart’s and Beethoven’s domination of the Classical period, and ending with Tchaikovsky’s influence over the age of Romanticism. Along the way, Ming delivered entertaining tales of Mozart’s childhood genius and how he wrote his first symphony at the age of eight, and how Beethoven, even when deaf, continued to compose some of his most famous works.

As if, by now, the students had not been entertained enough, Maestro Ming announced he would end the program with an all-time favorite, the theme from “Star Wars,” to which the students responded with a thundering round of applause, the perfect ending to an event that delivered on all fronts. According to Ming, “The students came prepared, wholeheartedly participating in all the trivia questions. They even knew the number of strings on a harp, 47 to be exact. For most, it was their first time attending an orchestra concert and it was our responsibility to make it a memorable experience.”

Dressed in their finest attire, the children left the auditorium in high spirits, delivering their thank-yous and goodbyes with impeccable manners. According to Nancy Wright, LLS Executive Director, “This is one of the most meaningful performances we put on all year long, and as a result, many of the students are inspired to play an instrument. Beyond the joy of making music, studies have proven that playing in an orchestra or band nurtures teamwork, self-discipline, creativity, and academic success. These programs are shaping our future leaders.”

After viewing the day’s events, I’m confident our future is in good hands.