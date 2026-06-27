Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 22, a dog defended its home a little too well after tangling with a skunk that later tested positive for rabies. The skunk was put down, but the heroic pup was rewarded with a quarantine order. No good deed goes unpunished.

On April 23, a resident tried to hedge a $1,000 landscaping bill over dissatisfaction with the work. Officers explained that “buyer’s remorse” isn’t a legal defense against theft of service. The balance was eventually paid.

On April 27, police got into the weeds over a dispute between neighbors after a resident accused his neighbor of spraying Roundup on his grass, killing it and causing “thousands of dollars in damages,” despite previously warning his neighbor to stay off his property.

On April 29, a man allegedly tried to unleash a scam on a local business by signing up for animal training services under a fake name and later disputing the credit card charge.

On May 12, a woman lost $15,000 after scammers posing as the Denton County Sheriff’s Office convinced her she had missed jury duty and needed to pay in Bitcoin to avoid warrants.

Also on May 12, a woman reported feeling woozy at a local nail salon and feared her drink had been tampered with. After reviewing surveillance footage and lab results, police nailed down that no foul play occurred.